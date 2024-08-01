Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HospiceCare North Northumberland has been chosen as the Berwick Mayor’s charity of the year for 2024/25.

In just the last year, it has delivered more than 1,000 hours of Hospice at Home end-of-life and respite care to families in Berwick, supported 31 local clients with bereavement support and delivered over 170 hours of activity to keep people with dementia mobile for as long as possible.

Coun John Robertson, Mayor of Berwick, said: “We are delighted to be supporting HospiceCare as our chosen charity because the clinical care they are delivering in Berwick is the biggest in the region.

“We are proud to support this vital provision to our local community.”

As part of the fundraising programme, people in the area and visitors have the opportunity to be welcomed by the Mayor and Sheriff of Berwick to the garden of Jackie Kaines Lang and Joe Lang on Castlegate on Saturday, September 7 for afternoon tea and a stroll through a lovely townhouse garden.

The garden includes flowering planted areas with a traditional greenhouse, a water feature and a vegetable and fruit bed interspersed by lawns and quirky artwork.

There will also be plant and craft stalls and the Mayoress will be selling her hand-crafted pottery, in aid of HospiceCare. Tickets are now on sale at £5 and can be purchased online at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/open-gardens-2024 or on the day at the door.

Julie Frost, marketing and communications officer for HospiceCare, said: “We very much look forward to working in partnership with the Mayor over the next 12 months to help generate funds and enhance our profile across the local Berwick community.”