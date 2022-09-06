It is one of 12 independent charitable hospices in the North East and North Cumbria calling for Government to respond to the impact of sharply rising energy costs on end of life care.

Hospices in the region are predicting £1m of additional energy costs at a time when they are already under pressure from salary inflation and the rising costs of running vehicles.

The 12-strong group set up a formal collaborative in 2017 to improve the provision of palliative and end of life care across the region.

The reception area at HospiceCare North Northumberland in Alnwick.

They have been trying to identify where they can achieve savings by joining together to wield greater purchasing power. However, they are finding that there are no deals to be had for rising energy costs in the current climate.

Paul Marriott, chief executive of St Cuthbert’s Hospice and chairman of the Hospices North East Collaborative, said: “Our communities are extremely generous to the hospices in their local area, helping us to raise the money we need every year to ensure our care is free to all who need it.

"But the people and companies that support us are also facing the same financial pressures. That’s why we need Government to step in.

“Fundraising has always been vital and whilst we can’t praise enough the individuals who go the extra mile to take on challenges and hold events for us, we have found that this income has been falling.

"Simply because those running marathons and skydiving are finding it hard to ask for sponsorship as we all struggle with the rising costs. It’s certainly a bleak outlook for us all in the hospice care sector.

“We recognise that the current crisis is affecting individuals, commercial organisations, public sector bodies and charities alike.

"Society is judged by the way it treats its most vulnerable. And people at the end of life, are at their most vulnerable. They are, surely, a special case for additional support.”