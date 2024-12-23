(Left) William Purves funeral directors, (top right) high school student Issy at Sportsworld, Alnwick, who raised money by selling golf balls, (bottom right) Harrys Bar with members of Harry’s Bar Onion Club. Pictures: HospiceCare North Northumberland

HospiceCare North Northumberland exceeded its £50,000 fundraising target during its Big Give week with help from businesses and community groups.

The Big Give is a match funding campaign that allows all donations from individuals, businesses or community groups made online to be doubled.

It was the palliative care provider’s fourth year running the campaign, and they smashed their goal raising £66,418.18 during the live week from December 3-10.

They received support from the Alnwick Round Table with their Alnwick Market Place Festival in the summer and additional support from businesses and community groups during the live week, including Starbucks, Harry’s Bar and Harry’s Bar Onion Club, The Oaks Alnwick, Sports World Alnwick, William Purves Funeral Director, SJS Haulage, Angie’s Tavern Amble, Northumberland Estates, The Cookie Jar, Alnwick Harriers, Lesbury Onion Club, Ashington Art Club, and many others hosting raffles, tombola’s, cake sales and quiz nights.

Another integral part of the campaign was The Grey family, from Berwick, who shared the impact of HospiceCare’s Hospice at Home service, which enabled their dad and husband to fulfill his wish to die at home.

The family said: “The hospice were very professional and looked after the whole family, not just our dad. I wasn’t getting my sleep, so the hospice stepped in and they came every night. They looked after the whole family and I was able to have a rest and go to sleep and switch off knowing that he was in safe hands.”

Their story is told in short film portraying their experience of the HospiceCare North Northumberland Hospice at Home services.