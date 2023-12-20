Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a recent meeting, members heard about the Hospice at Home service which offers clients and carers help and support at the most difficult of times and it is this service that the funds will support.

The Hospice at Home team takes the hospice to clients so there are no long journeys to hospital and, for those who wish, allowing them to spend their last days in the comfort of their own homes.

Last year, Hospice at Home nurses delivered over 1,500 hours of end-of-life care in the home, travelling over 53,600 miles to more than 55 local families.

Cllr Sue Allcroft, right, presents a cheque to HospiceCare North Northumberland. Picture: Jane Coltman