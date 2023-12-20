News you can trust since 1854
Hospice funds boosted by £3,000 grant from Alnwick Town Council

Alnwick Town Council has awarded a grant of £3,000 to HospiceCare North Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT
At a recent meeting, members heard about the Hospice at Home service which offers clients and carers help and support at the most difficult of times and it is this service that the funds will support.

The Hospice at Home team takes the hospice to clients so there are no long journeys to hospital and, for those who wish, allowing them to spend their last days in the comfort of their own homes.

Last year, Hospice at Home nurses delivered over 1,500 hours of end-of-life care in the home, travelling over 53,600 miles to more than 55 local families.

Cllr Sue Allcroft, right, presents a cheque to HospiceCare North Northumberland. Picture: Jane ColtmanCllr Sue Allcroft, right, presents a cheque to HospiceCare North Northumberland. Picture: Jane Coltman
Cllr Sue Allcroft, right, presents a cheque to HospiceCare North Northumberland. Picture: Jane Coltman

Cllr Sue Allcroft, finance and policy committee chair, said “HospiceCare offer a vital service to our community. Their grant application outlined the variety of services they offer, that are available 365 days a year, day and night. Committee members voted unanimously to support the application. I am delighted we’re supporting this wonderful organisation.”

