Hospice Care North Northumberland are bringing the Druridge Bay 10k and junior fun run back
and live on Freeview channel 276
Runners are encouraged to fundraise for HospiceCare North Northumberland and should select the sponsorship option upon registration.
The junior fun run is around two miles and will begin at 9.30am, on May 26, starting on the beach, taking on just over a mile on the sand with the final stretch back to the visitor’s centre being via the path adjacent to the beach.
The 10K route will begin on the same day at 10.30am, and also starts on the beach taking in just over a mile on compacted sand then heading along to the Country Park via the path adjacent to the beach followed by two clockwise loops of Ladyburn Lake and finishing on the grass in front of the Visitor Centre.
The entry fee includes a finishers medal at the end and is £6 for the juniors and £18 for the 10k. Book here.