The Northumberland Star 2024 is now complete and the winner took away a sponsored cash prize of £250 as well as the first place trophy.

The contest was held at Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick and acts between the ages of 2 years old all the way up to 16 years old competed for the top spot, performed everything from drumming, to piano solos, trios and acrobatic duos.

The winner of the contest and the £250 prize was Max Rockz and Tabitha came is second, followed by Hope and Matilda in third.

HospiceCare also raised a total of £2244.27 to fund around 40 hours of hospice at home care.

A spokesperson from HosipiceCare North Northumberland said: “A big thank you to PYROCEL fire and security for being our event sponsor this year, providing a financial contribution to cover all event costs and the £250 prize for first place.

“Special thanks to the Duchess Community High School for allowing us to use their facilities, it is the perfect space for this event and it wouldn’t be the same hosting it anywhere else!”

