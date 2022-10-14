After impressing the judges with their tack room and stables at the event in the NEC, Birmingham, as well as how they cared for their ponies and their attitude in and around the show, the team was awarded the Stable Cup.

In addition, Grace Walton and Jem, Alice Randall and Beauty, Olivia Bell and Lucca, Jess Alexander and Topaz, and Elliott Kirby and Denny, with Florence Bell the ‘running ostrich’ in the games, reached the national final.

Grace’s mum Deb said: “The team from Morpeth Pony Club qualified in their area round, performed well in other competitions and then won their northern zone including Scotland. At the show they did brilliantly to finish fourth overall.

The successful Morpeth Pony Club Mounted Games team and their trainer Charlotte Robson.

“It was very competitive in Birmingham to reach the grand final and they had to do a flag race tiebreaker with the Wheatland team as both had 10 points, which Morpeth won.”