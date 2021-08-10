Hoppy celebrations as Northumberland care home marks International Beer Day
Care home residents could not beer-live it and were more than hoppy to celebrate a special occasion.
Woodhorn Park care home, in Ashington, was among those taking part in the International Beer Day celebrations.
Residents enjoyed a beer tasting afternoon in the lounge with bar snacks with beers donated from Alnwick Brewery based at Hawkhill Enterprise Park near Alnwick.
Julie Bond, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kind of events, International Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoyed, who doesn’t enjoy a cold beer on a hot summer’s day!”Clifford Stanbury, a resident at Woodhorn Park, said: “I didn’t realise we had so many lovely local ales, it was lovely to enjoy a cold beer – something we weren’t able to do for quite some time!”
Woodhorn Park Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential care, dementia residential care & respite care.