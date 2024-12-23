Hopes raised for future of day care provision in north Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trustees of Belford-based Bell View met with councillors and officers from Northumberland County Council following the announcement that Bell View Day Care Ltd will close at the end of January,
Proposals to offer an alternative service once were discussed and it is hoped that the Bell View charity will provide a new service with effect from the beginning of February to meet the needs of existing and future clients.
Bell View says it will continue to work closely with council partners and have expressed gratitude to both the councillors and the officers for all their support.
The existing day care service has been described as ‘financially unsustainable’ due, in part, to the significant funding pressures the social care sector has experienced in recent years. These include a significant decline in income from service referrals alongside the cost-of-living crisis affecting its clients.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.