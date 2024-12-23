Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hopes have been raised that a new day care service could be introduced in north Northumberland following ‘positive’ talks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trustees of Belford-based Bell View met with councillors and officers from Northumberland County Council following the announcement that Bell View Day Care Ltd will close at the end of January,

Proposals to offer an alternative service once were discussed and it is hoped that the Bell View charity will provide a new service with effect from the beginning of February to meet the needs of existing and future clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell View says it will continue to work closely with council partners and have expressed gratitude to both the councillors and the officers for all their support.

Bell View in Belford.

The existing day care service has been described as ‘financially unsustainable’ due, in part, to the significant funding pressures the social care sector has experienced in recent years. These include a significant decline in income from service referrals alongside the cost-of-living crisis affecting its clients.