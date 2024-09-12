Honouring the Flodden fallen

​​​The Annual Coldstream 1513 Club Commemoration at Flodden Field took place under clouded skies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Townsfolk were joined by many others from further afield, to honour the fallen on that fateful day on September 9, 1513.

Coldstream 1513 Club Chairman Iain Dickson presided over the poignant service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's 1513 Club Standard Bearer was Willie Johnson and the Borders Return Flag was carried by Jethart Callant Lewis Stewart.

Preparing to lower the flags. Picture by Grant Kinghorn.

Wreaths were laid by Coldstreamer Jake Kerr and Selkirk Standard Bearer Mathew Stanners.

Toasts were proposed to "King James IV" by Burnet Smith from Hawick, and The "Border Men Who Fell” by Ex Coldstreamer James Balmbro.

There was also a "Silent Toast" and a Toast to the "Selkirk Men Who Fell The Floo'ers of the Forest" by Ex Standard Bearers Chairman Scott Tomlinson..

Past 1513 Club Standard Bearers laid thistles and Ex-Coldstreamer Jamie Nicholson played the pipes. Following the ceremony they retired to the British Legion.