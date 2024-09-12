Honouring the Flodden fallen

By Hilary Scott
Published 12th Sep 2024, 11:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​​​The Annual Coldstream 1513 Club Commemoration at Flodden Field took place under clouded skies.

​Townsfolk were joined by many others from further afield, to honour the fallen on that fateful day on September 9, 1513.

Coldstream 1513 Club Chairman Iain Dickson presided over the poignant service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year's 1513 Club Standard Bearer was Willie Johnson and the Borders Return Flag was carried by Jethart Callant Lewis Stewart.

Preparing to lower the flags. Picture by Grant Kinghorn.placeholder image
Preparing to lower the flags. Picture by Grant Kinghorn.

Wreaths were laid by Coldstreamer Jake Kerr and Selkirk Standard Bearer Mathew Stanners.

Toasts were proposed to "King James IV" by Burnet Smith from Hawick, and The "Border Men Who Fell” by Ex Coldstreamer James Balmbro.

There was also a "Silent Toast" and a Toast to the "Selkirk Men Who Fell The Floo'ers of the Forest" by Ex Standard Bearers Chairman Scott Tomlinson..

Past 1513 Club Standard Bearers laid thistles and Ex-Coldstreamer Jamie Nicholson played the pipes. Following the ceremony they retired to the British Legion.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice