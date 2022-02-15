Home residents get in the Olympic spirit

Anne MacDonald is enjoying the fun, including ‘snowball throwing’.

In the lead-up to the games, residents at Hillside Lodge Care Home in Tweedmouth created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.

Reminiscence sessions triggered memories from previous Olympics with favourite moments being Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

The home’s Magic Moments Co-ordinators have devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in – including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Resident Doreen Wilkinson with her homemade Olympic torch.

Residents are also exploring Chinese culture during the games such as a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

Resident Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events. They are great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Vanessa Pepper, the home’s manager, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive.”