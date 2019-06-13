Two people were found after a search in foul weather by coastguard and lifeboat teams around Holy Island.

Holy Island Coastguard rescue team were paged on Wednesday night to help locate a missing 7ft tender with two people on board.

Seahouses Lifeboat searched the area directly around Guile point and eventually found the casualties to the south west of the reported location.

They were checked out by the onboard doctor and returned safe and well to Holy Island harbour, where their yacht was moored.

Holy Island Coastguard, posting on Facebook, wrote: “With strong winds and torrential rain, conditions weren't great, and visibility was poor.

“Local knowledge is a big part of our role, and knowing and understanding the tides, currents and other variables helps to narrow down the search area and therefore get the casualties to safety sooner.”