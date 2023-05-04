The Lindisfarne causeway box is elevated on a bridge, acting as a safe place for those who get stranded by the rising tide.

In 2022, the refuge box was used on numerous occasions with Seahouses RNLI rescuing 20 people and eight children.

Sadly, during Storm Arwen, the box and its platform were damaged and to ensure safety, Northumberland County Council made the decision to replace the existing box that was built in 1954.