Holy Island refuge box replaced after damage caused by Storm Arwen

The Holy Island refuge box has been replaced after being severely damaged during Storm Arwen.

By Charlie Watson
Published 4th May 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read

The Lindisfarne causeway box is elevated on a bridge, acting as a safe place for those who get stranded by the rising tide.

In 2022, the refuge box was used on numerous occasions with Seahouses RNLI rescuing 20 people and eight children.

Sadly, during Storm Arwen, the box and its platform were damaged and to ensure safety, Northumberland County Council made the decision to replace the existing box that was built in 1954.

The refuge box on Holy Island has been replaced.The refuge box on Holy Island has been replaced.
