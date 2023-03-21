News you can trust since 1854
Holy Island nine-mile hike set to raise cash for HospiceCare North Northumberland

HospiceCare North Northumberland’s nine-mile hike around Holy Island to raise cash for the charity is set to return – and there’s still time to sign up to take part.

By Charlie Watson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read
Holy Island's picture perfect views makes the hike enjoyable.
The walk is taking place on April 16, starting at Chare Ends cafe to grab refreshments to gear up for the hike. Walkers then loop around one of the most picturesque areas of Northumberland.

The route includes roads, grass paths, a short rock climb and a few miles of beach, so walkers must remember their walking boots.

Entry is £10 and a minimum of £25 sponsorship is required to take part.

All cash raised will go towards HospiceCare North Northumberland’s four main areas of work: end-of-life care at home, nurse services, family/bereavement support and dementia support.

And, as demand for the service is growing, the charity needs to raise more cash this year than ever before.

This year, the charity needs to raise more than £1 million from donations, fundraising, trusts and through charity shops to carry on with the help they are giving to the community.

The Holy Island hike is one of the charity’s most popular events, welcoming more than 140 people and raising £2,500 last year.

HospiceCare North Northumberland supports those with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
Julie Frost, marketing and communications officer, said: "Our income is raised almost entirely by donations, so every penny donated – large or small – adds up to make a big difference.

“Without the support from our local communities and businesses consistently going the extra mile to help raise funds, we simply wouldn’t exist.”

To sign up, visit: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/HolyIslandHospiceHike20231

Holy IslandHospiceCare North Northumberland