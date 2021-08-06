A land train would carry passengers from Holy Island village to Lindisfarne Castle.

The vehicle is to be trialled for a month and would transports tourists from the main car park, into the village and on towards Lindisfarne Castle.

But an online petition created by resident Nicola Douglas which has attracted 2,340 supporters calls for the plans to be halted.

“The majority of residents do not want this,” she claims.

“Holy Island is a unique place, beautiful, tranquil and spiritual to many others.

“The size and length of the train would be prohibitive in many areas due to narrow streets bustling with visitors just wanting to enjoy the feel of Holy Island itself and challenging corners.

“There are also businesses reliant on the passing trade from the car park, which would become virtually non-existent if the train was to transport visitors directly to the village.

"Businesses within the village would also be affected as the train would not afford opportunity to browse the shops as they go.

“The whole idea of a land train smacks of a holiday park and that is certainly not what it is.

“Holy Island is my home, always has been and it is not the place for a land train, I want visitors to come and enjoy the island for what it offers as itself.”

Northumberland County Council is a consultee with the Vehicle Certification Agency making the decision.

A council spokesperson said: "Land Train Vehicle applications are considered by the county council as well as by other agencies including the police, in respect of any risks to public safety on specified routes.

"In its role as the highways authority, the council considers that the operation of the vehicle on the specified itinerary does not pose any unacceptable risks to public safety.

"However, in light of some feedback received from consultation undertaken with the local county councillor, parish council and other stakeholder organisations, the county council has approved the operation 'in principle' subject to the successful completion of a month trial.

"Licenses for the application and operation of Land Trains for genuine tourist/ sightseeing purposes are issued by the UK Vehicle Certification Agency."

The petition can be viewed at https://www.change.org/p/northumberland-county-council-the-stopping-of-the-road-train