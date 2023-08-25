Earlier this summer, Holly Haddon was chosen to be part of the 80-strong cast of English Youth Ballet’s (EYB) production of Coppélia at Sunderland Empire following competitive auditions.

The nine-year-old and the other young dancers have been experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals and they will be performing alongside international professional dancers.

They have rehearsed for 60 hours over 10 days of rehearsals at weekends.

Holly Haddon. Picture by Ben Garner.

Holly, who lives in Choppington, attends Chantry Middle School in Morpeth and goes to Hunter Theatre Arts in Guide Post.

She said: “I started dancing when I was three. My mum signed me up at my local dance school because I was always dancing around the house.

“I feel excited when I train for things and I really enjoy it when I perform on stage.

“At EYB, I have been looking forward to learning some new steps and trying things that are a bit more difficult.

“My favourite style of dance is ballet. The opportunity to train for six hours a day at the rehearsals with EYB has been an amazing experience and I cannot wait for the live shows.”

EYB audiences are treated to international principal artists sharing the stage with the top up-and-coming young talent from the local area.