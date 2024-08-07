Visitors to Holy Island have been warned of the dangers of the tidal causeway after the latest emergency incident.

Around 10 to 20 vehicles are stranded each year with the latest, some 80 minutes outside the safe crossing times, sparking concern after the occupants waded to shore.

Berwick Coastguard advised that water levels at high tide vary daily, and it is not safe to attempt to wade to shore, adding: "For this reason we recommend that you never enter the water from a position of safety such as the refuge box.”

With the peak tourist season here, visitors are being urged to make sure they are aware of the tide times.

Cllr Colin Hardy on Holy Island causeway.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities at Northumberland County Council, said: “It is crucial for visitors to heed these times strictly, as the tide rises rapidly and without warning, turning the causeway from a road to a waterway within a matter of minutes.

“These incidents strain local emergency services and are, for the most part, avoidable with a little forethought. As they say ‘time and tide wait for no man’ - a truth which those who try to outrun the water soon learn.

“Holy Island causeway offers a magical passage to a place rich in history and natural beauty, it also demands respect for the forces of nature. Visitors must remain vigilant and informed to enjoy a safe and memorable experience.”

Cllr Colin Hardy, who represents the Norham ward which includes Holy Island, said: ”While almost everyone follows the guidance occasionally one or two don't. Please read the notices and enjoy your visit - getting stranded is no fun for anyone, believe me!”

Coastguard teams respond to dozens of incidents every year.

The reminder is part of Northumberland County Council’s ‘Love it Like it’s Yours’ summer safety campaign.

RNLI water safety volunteers are also operating a Holy Island Task Force this summer.

Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead, North and East, said: “It is a face-to-face team of water safety volunteers from Berwick and Seahouses. The team will be on the island in the carpark offering safety information and relaying the safe crossing times.

“They have already been actively chatting with visitors to the island and hope to be present across the summer holiday period.”

To check tide times go to: https://holyislandcrossingtimes.northumberland.gov.uk/