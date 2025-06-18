Owners of holiday homes in a Northumberland village have been invited to see how their park management team has helped with the restoration of two neighbouring historic sites that were both in danger of being lost to the community forever.

Cresswell Pele Tower and an adjoining classic example of a Victorian walled garden, which once provided all the fruit and vegetables for the Cresswell family dinner table at their nearby mansion, had both fallen into states of disrepair and neglect until local villagers stepped in to mount two ‘rescue’ operations.

Both projects have been managed by the Cresswell Pele Tower Charitable Incorporated Organisation that was set-up jointly by the local parish council and Greater Morpeth Development Trust, especially to raise the funds, before planning and delivering the restoration of the Grade II* listed 14th Century tower and the walled garden.

The main funder for both projects was the Heritage Lottery Fund, but there were also significant financial contributions from local funders – including Parkdean Resorts, which owns and manages the Cresswell Towers Holiday Park.

Alex Pearson and Barry Mead, and some re-enactors, at the event.

The company has contributed a total of £62,000 towards the cost of the repair and renovation of the Pele Tower and the walled garden.

Parkdean actually owns the land on which they stand, but it has agreed long-term leases with the Cresswell charitable trust and now that both restoration projects are substantially complete, the local management team planned an afternoon event with the village team when their holiday home owners were given private tours of the tower and walled garden.

Project manager Barry Mead said: “As a village, we were so fortunate to have two such historic and iconic sites so close to one another and we were determined that we were not going to lose them.

“With the help of some generous supporters and donors, we have made sure that did not happen and the future of both sites has been secured for future generations to enjoy.

“It has been rewarding to work with Parkdean Resorts, who have indeed played a significant role in what we have been able to achieve and will be a key partner in their future sustainability.”

The tower has been re-roofed, had stonework repaired and had electricity and heating installed so it can be opened to visitors and used for special events.

The garden has now been cleared of weeds, replanted with flowers and fruit trees, lawns laid, a pond created and a spectacular gazebo performance space designed so that it can regularly be open to visitors.

“We’re deeply committed to supporting local communities and preserving the rich heritage that makes places like Cresswell so special,” said Alex Pearson, general manager of Cresswell Towers Holiday Park.

“Seeing the transformation of both the Pele Tower and the walled garden has been incredibly rewarding and we’re proud to have played a role in safeguarding these landmarks for future generations.

“It’s been a privilege to work alongside the dedicated local team who have made this restoration possible and we’re looking forward to welcoming our holiday homeowners to experience first hand the incredible impact of these projects.”