Holiday park donates £5,000 to Amble Youth Project

Amble Youth Project works to help nurture and promote steady and healthy personal development and encourage everyone to succeed and achieve their dreams and potential.

Thanks to holiday park operator Park Leisure – which owns Amble Links Coastal Holiday Park – the charity is now £5,000 richer and able to finance a summer programme of activities.

The generous donation will help to pay for a special summer project, extra staff and enable further schoolwork support.

The Amble Youth Project charity has been providing important leisure and education facilities to local young people for almost two decades and relies solely on donations to fund its operations. The project currently works with 52 young people, but expects to expand to 80 this summer as it welcomes extra funding.

Amble Links FC show off their new kit.

This summer, Amble Links is launching a photography competition in partnership with the charity to encourage young people to experiment with different camera equipment.

Running from July 19 until August 6, young people will be encouraged to go out and enjoy the local area and capture the breathtaking scenery around the town.

Brian Docherty, general manager at the holiday park, said: “We are delighted to be able to make the donation to the Amble Youth Project, enabling them to increase their offering over summer. We are also very excited to be working with them on the summer photography competition and can’t wait to see the entries.

“We are spoilt with stunning scenery and breath-taking views all around Amble and we are looking forward to seeing this showcased through the photography of the young community.”

The holiday park has also donated prizes for the competition, and the winner will receive a family holiday at one of Park Leisure’s five UK parks. Second and third runners up will receive a £100 and £50 Amazon gift voucher respectively.

Amble Links is also supporting a local football team, Amble Links FC, by sponsoring its kits. The newly formed team is looking forward to its first season this September.

Matthew Mahoney, senior manager at Amble Youth Project, said: “We are thrilled to be able to ramp up our summer activity for local young people and think everyone will really relish the opportunity to test out their photography skills with the new equipment we have been able to buy.