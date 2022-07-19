Charlotte Watson is the airport’s two millionth passenger this year.

She was greeted by airport staff on Monday while checking in for her flight to Boston via Dublin with Aer Lingus.

The 33-year-old was ‘completely shocked’ at the news and was gifted £75 to spend in the Duty Free store before departure.

Charlotte Watson and family with Chris Ion, aviation development manager at Newcastle International Airport.

Charlotte, who was jetting off with her husband and two sons, said: “Thank you! I can’t believe it.

“We are travelling to Boston and then on to Minneapolis to visit family and friends and then on to California for a road trip!”

Chris Ion, their airport’s aviation development manager, said: “It is fantastic to have welcomed over two million passengers so far during 2022.

“We expect to see almost 900,000 passengers travelling to popular destinations this summer break.

“So far this year, 98% of passengers have passed through security in six minutes or less.

"Our passenger experience alongside this two million milestone is a great reflection of the airport’s post pandemic recovery and a testament to all of our hard-working employees.