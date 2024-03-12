Abbeyfields First School, Morpeth All Saints First School and Stobhillgate First School will continue to attend sports festivals similar to this one at the end of every half term.

A total of 20 Sports Leaders from Chantry Middle School supported the day, leading the activities for all of the 270 children.

Oliver Critchley, first school physical education specialist at the trust, said: “It was amazing to bring three different schools and so many children together to display their love of sport.

“It was a pleasure to see such a high level of sportsmanship and teamwork all under one roof.”

