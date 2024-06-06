Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hobbs womenswear shop in Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade has re-opened after receiving a fresh new look.

The store has been fully decorated with new floors and upgraded displays for footwear and accessories.

It joined the line up at Sanderson Arcade in 2012, recommitting to the centre last year with a new lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Latimer, Hobbs Morpeth store manager, said: “We are thrilled to have a fresh new look. Customers who have visited us already have been excited and inspired, and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings.

Sharon Latimer, Deborah Lennon and Claire Fahy of Hobbs Morpeth.

“Call in anytime and feel free to book a free style appointment. Whether you are seeking workwear solutions, occasion outfit inspiration or updating your wardrobe, the Hobbs Morpeth team are here to help.

“To book a personal styling appointment, head to www.hobbs.com/personal-styling.html”

Employing five members of staff, Hobbs is popular with Morpeth shoppers and is part of the shopping centre’s line-up of luxury fashion stores also including Phase Eight, Mint Velvet, Crew and the centre’s newest addition, The White Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanderson Arcade’s centre manager, Lottie Thompson, said: “It’s certainly been an exciting year here at the Arcade with lots to celebrate with The White Company, Hobbs’ new look and us soon welcoming Oliver Bonas and The Works.