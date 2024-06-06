Hobbs womenswear shop at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth re-opens following extensive refit
The store has been fully decorated with new floors and upgraded displays for footwear and accessories.
It joined the line up at Sanderson Arcade in 2012, recommitting to the centre last year with a new lease.
Sharon Latimer, Hobbs Morpeth store manager, said: “We are thrilled to have a fresh new look. Customers who have visited us already have been excited and inspired, and can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings.
“Call in anytime and feel free to book a free style appointment. Whether you are seeking workwear solutions, occasion outfit inspiration or updating your wardrobe, the Hobbs Morpeth team are here to help.
“To book a personal styling appointment, head to www.hobbs.com/personal-styling.html”
Employing five members of staff, Hobbs is popular with Morpeth shoppers and is part of the shopping centre’s line-up of luxury fashion stores also including Phase Eight, Mint Velvet, Crew and the centre’s newest addition, The White Company.
Sanderson Arcade’s centre manager, Lottie Thompson, said: “It’s certainly been an exciting year here at the Arcade with lots to celebrate with The White Company, Hobbs’ new look and us soon welcoming Oliver Bonas and The Works.
“Our regular visitors are thrilled with the new openings and we’re experiencing really strong footfall.”
