HMS Argyll spotted in Sunderland after monitoring Russian naval ships as they pass through English waters
The HMS Argyll has been spotted sailing through Sunderland after a week long task of shadowing a Russian naval group through the English Channel and North Sea.
HMS Argyll was spotted by locals in Sunderland on the morning of Sunday, July 21 following its deployment.
The warship was seen by walkers and fishermen sailing past Roker pier and lighthouse just one week after finishing the duty of monitoring.
It could also be seen travelling through Sunderland from nearby houses of those who live by the coast.
The ship was welcomed into Sunderland’s Port on Sunday morning. A spokesperson for Port of Sunderland said: “It came into the port on the morning and will be here until some time tomorrow evening (Monday, July 22).”
Since the monitoring task has ended, HMS Argyll has continued sailing across the UK waters. The Royal Navy frigate set sail on Sunday, July 14 in order to keep a watch on the Russian task group which included the frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it passed close to the UK’s territorial waters.
HMS Argyll met the task group which consisted of three ships at the top of the Bay of Biscay and shadowed the ships through the English Channel, Dover Strait, and North Sea before it was later spotted in Sunderland.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Argyll was built in the late 1980s and it is now known as the longest-serving Type 23 frigate in the Royal Navy.
In 2010, an extensive £20 million refit was completed. Following the revamp, the ship emerged as one of the most up to date and capable frigates of its kind in the fleet. Updates included the structure being preserved and the weapons and sensors being significantly enhanced.
HMS Argyll will be the first warship that will deploy with Sea Ceptor, a supersonic missile defence system which boasts a range of more than 25km at speeds of up to 2,000mph and can protect an area of 1,300km².
There’s a possibility that HMS Argyll can be called upon at any time to help prevent arms trafficking, people smuggling, conduct counter-terrorism operations, maritime search and rescue, or escort duties.