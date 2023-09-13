News you can trust since 1854
Historic Northumberland pub near Belsay is re-opening five years after it closed

A Northumberland pub that once hosted Bonnie Prince Charlie is re-opening its doors to the public tomorrow (Thursday) for the first time since 2018.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
From left, Michael Patterson, Lynn Sanderson, group sales and marketing manager, Anthony Hunter, David Fordham-Scott, group general manager.

The Highlander – Ponteland has been carefully restored after it was bought by the company behind two major wedding venues in the county.

While this is Unveiled Venues’ first pub investment, it has been using its experience in developing the award-winning Ellingham Hall and newly launched Lemmington Hall.

Plans to re-open the 18th century coaching inn, near Belsay, were revealed more than a year ago.

Inside the new-look The Highlander – Ponteland.
Unveiled Venues’ group director Anthony Hunter said: “The building is Grade II listed and steeped in history. It dates back to the early 1700s and its doors closed in 2018.

“We have been keen on opening an additional site that reflects our wedding venues for some time and The Highlander – Ponteland fits perfectly with our brand.

“We want to give a wider audience the chance to experience the same levels of service and quality our wedding couples and guests have enjoyed over the last 17 years at our excusive-use venues.”

He added that the team had leaned heavily on its experience in renovating and sympathetically updating heritage buildings interwoven with a modern-day luxury.

The company and its directors are excited about the new venture and are looking forward to the once-renowned pub being put back on the map.

General manager Michael Patterson said: “The Highlander was a well-known Northumberland pub with a fascinating history until it sadly closed.

“It is wonderful news that the community will be regaining this asset and our team and I look forward to welcoming our guests from tomorrow.”

