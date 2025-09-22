During the Church Tower Restoration of 2021, almost 450 pieces of legible graffiti dating from 1764 were found inscribed in the lead on the roof of the church.

The graffiti now forms the basis of the new exhibition and among those attending the event launch was the direct descendant of a man who left his name imprinted in lead two centuries ago.

Thomas Patterson’s name can clearly be seen in one of the lead sheets and his six-times grandson Paul Robson has been traced and was delighted to view the evidence of his ancestor’s time at St Michael’s where he was Parish Clerk.

Now the results of a four-year project, co-ordinated by Jean Darby, have gone on show and will be permanently displayed inside the church.

Donations have funded a purpose-built cabinet in which to house and display the lead.

A group led by heritage interpretation consultant Jo Scott and assisted by designer Marcus Byron, have staged the displays and produced an explanatory church trail leaflet.

Alnwick Town Mayor Geoff Watson said: “To see the handiwork of people who stood on this very same spot 200 years ago is quite humbling and it’s a thought-provoking connection to Alnwick of years gone by.

“The exhibition is displayed in a very engaging way – I couldn’t resist the urge to create some ‘graffiti’ of my own and based my design on the emblem on the Mayor’s chain.”

Rev Christian Mitchell added: “A church is its people, and this is a fascinating connection through time to the community then and the community now.

“I hope people who come along and see the exhibition discover things they didn’t know and feel that tangible connection to those that were here long before us.”

St Michael's Church Project co-ordinator Jean Darby, Paul Robson whose ancestor is named on the graffiti and Rev Christian Mitchell.

St Michael's Church Mayor Geoff Watson and exhibition designer Marcus Byron.

St Michael's Church Mayor Geoff Watson creates his own design.

St Michael's Church Thomas Patterson's name can clearly be seen in one of the lead sheets.