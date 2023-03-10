The life-size model of Captain Samuel Brown, cast in bronze and sat on a block of Hutton sandstone, has taken up residence on the English side of the bridge as painting and handrail work is finalised.

Captain Samuel Brown was a British Royal Navy officer who designed innovative cables for ships made from iron chains.

His factories making these chains were so successful that he became the sole supplier of iron chains to the Navy for a century.

He applied his new ideas to civil engineering and, in 1818/19, proposed a suspension bridge design over the River Tweed that included the use of another of his innovations – wrought-iron eye-bar chains and links.

Brown’s design was chosen and the bridge opened on July 26, 1820, after taking less than a year to build.

Following completion of the restoration, the bridge will be reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and cars, with a separate celebration event planned for the summer.

Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge came together for the project following serious concerns about the condition of the structure that spans the River Tweed near Horncliffe.

Coun John Riddle, the county council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “The sculpture of Captain Brown looks fantastic and it seems quite apt he is watching over the final stages of this fantastic bridge he designed over 200 years ago.

“I’m sure he would have been fascinated by some of the techniques and equipment being used today as we near completion of this very technical but hugely rewarding project.”

The pioneering suspension engineering meant that the total cost of the initial Union Chain Bridge build was £7,700 – about one third of the cost of a stone bridge and four times longer than would have been practicable as a single span in stone.

Robbie Hunter from the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge said: “The erection of the statue marks the near completion of the restoration of the Union Chain Bridge.