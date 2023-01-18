A survey of the 125-year-old timepiece, located high on the Clock Tower apartment at the north-west corner of the castle, found it was running 20 minutes slow and in need of repairs.

A planning application seeking permission for the work to be carried out on the Grade I listed structure has now been submitted by Bamburgh Castle Viewings Ltd.

"The intention of the proposed works is to ensure that the clock remains in good working order for many years to come and ensure its safety in use,” states a report on the applicant’s behalf.

If approved, it is planned to service, clean and repair the clock mechanism and restore the clock face, including the application of gold leaf to dial markings and clock hands.

Smiths of Derby found that the back bush on the going barrel was very worn and the pully in the weight pit was rubbing. The report recommended that the clock would benefit from being removed and overhauled in Smiths of Derby’s workshop.

Planning permission has already been granted for remedial works on the Clock Tower itself, now converted into a luxury holiday apartment, after cracking caused by the corrosion of embedded steelwork was discovered in 2019.