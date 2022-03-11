Historic building in Berwick purchased by trust
Berwick Community Trust has purchased an important building on the Quayside known as the ‘Look Out’.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:10 am
Updated
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:12 am
Currently operating as a café, it was offered to the trust to ensure it was safeguarded as a community asset.
The building was previously a public men’s convenience, which stood empty for 30 years until it was purchased from Berwick Borough Council by the Berwick-upon-Tweed Preservation Trust in 1997.
It was converted to office space and the roof lookout space was created, hence the name.
Berwick Community Trust operations director Becci Murray said: “We are excited to see what the future holds for this quirky landmark building.”