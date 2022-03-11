Historic building in Berwick purchased by trust

Berwick Community Trust has purchased an important building on the Quayside known as the ‘Look Out’.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:10 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:12 am
The building is is currently run as a small café, with stunning views of the river and beyond.

Currently operating as a café, it was offered to the trust to ensure it was safeguarded as a community asset.

The building was previously a public men’s convenience, which stood empty for 30 years until it was purchased from Berwick Borough Council by the Berwick-upon-Tweed Preservation Trust in 1997.

It was converted to office space and the roof lookout space was created, hence the name.

Berwick Community Trust operations director Becci Murray said: “We are excited to see what the future holds for this quirky landmark building.”

