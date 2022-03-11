Historic building in Berwick purchased by trust

The building is is currently run as a small café, with stunning views of the river and beyond.

Currently operating as a café, it was offered to the trust to ensure it was safeguarded as a community asset.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building was previously a public men’s convenience, which stood empty for 30 years until it was purchased from Berwick Borough Council by the Berwick-upon-Tweed Preservation Trust in 1997.

It was converted to office space and the roof lookout space was created, hence the name.