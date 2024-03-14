Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The historic Blyth Battery guarded the mouth of the River Blyth in its North Sea location and was a hugely important aspect of the UK’s First World War sea defences.

The museum contains six separate buildings that acted as a lookout, armaments, storage and assembly point during the war. It also boasted two six-inch guns for coastal defence.

Run by the Blyth Battery Museum Volunteers, guided tours are free and rely on donations to preserve this crucial legacy of Blyth and the region’s history.

Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery Museum Volunteers, has run the museum on South Beach with her husband – Blyth Battery Museum Volunteers chairman Colin – for 15 years.

She said: “Visitor numbers are growing year-on-year and we’re keen to encourage people and families to come along. They will always get a warm welcome.

“We’re an enthusiastic group who maintain, conserve, research and open Blyth Battery to members of the public.”

Colin added: “If people want to learn about the history of Blyth, we are always looking to welcome new members to our group. We have no minimum commitment, any help no matter how small would be welcome.

“It’s amazing how many people come along and are so enthused by the place and the history that they want to get involved as a volunteer.”

Blyth Battery operates on a weekend basis and will open its doors again this Saturday (March 16) – open from 11am to 4pm, last orders in the tea room 3.45pm.