Historic Blyth attraction preparing to re-open to the public

Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery Volunteers, and her husband, Blyth Battery Volunteers chairman, Colin.

The Blyth Battery, which guarded the mouth of the River Blyth in its North Sea location, is an impressive array of six separate buildings that acted as a lookout, armaments, storage and assembly point during the war while also boasting two six-inch guns for coastal defense.

The new season starts on the weekend of Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3.

Run by the Blyth Battery Volunteers, guided tours are free and rely on donations to preserve the crucial legacy.

After being closed for the Covid lockdown in April 2020, and opening only for part of the season last year, Lindsay Durward, secretary of Blyth Battery Volunteers, is hoping to continue with excellent level of visitors pre-lockdown.

Lindsay, who has run the hugely popular Links Road museum on South Beach in Blyth with her husband, Blyth Battery Volunteers chairman Colin since its inception 13 years ago and opening 11 years ago, said: "The volunteers are an enthusiastic group who maintain, conserve, research and open Blyth Battery to members of the public.

"We also put on displays commemorating the history of Blyth Battery at events around the region throughout the year."

Lindsay added: "We are at the coastal entrance to Blyth and have a high physical profile.

"We're also on the walking route between Blyth and Seaton Sluice, so it's really easy to pop in for a tour either as individuals or an organised group."

Colin said: "If people want to learn about the history of Blyth, we are always looking to welcome new members to our group.

"We have no minimum commitment, any help no matter how small would be welcome.

"It's amazing how many people come along and are so enthused by the place and the history that they want to get involved as a volunteer, either with the public or behind the scenes."

Blyth Battery operates on a weekend basis and is open from 11am to 4pm. Last orders in the tea room are at 3.45pm.