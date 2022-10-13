The way agricultural workers were hired in Berwick and district in the past was completely different to the way this was done in the rest of Scotland or England.

Hinds, or ploughmen, employed women, called bondagers, to assist them with farm work.

Dinah is a respected expert on the history of the bondagers and hinds, having written both a book and film summarising her extensive local research in Scottish Borders and Northumberland.

Dinah Iredale with her book, Bondagers, and a doll dressed as a bondager.

She has also been sharing her expertise by helping the Union Chain Bridge project team develop some educational material for schools on the topic.

The talk will be held at Berwick Town Hall on Thursday, October 20 from 7pm. For further information and to book free tickets, go to www.wegottickets.com/UnionChainBridge