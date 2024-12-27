Competition winners Scott Gillan and Steph Robinson. Picture: RJM Photography

A Northumberland hiking firm has won £10,000 so it can turn an idea to boost tourism along Hadrian’s Wall into a reality.

The competition – called Hadrian’s Wall Design Sprint – challenged participants to come up with creative ways to engage a new generation of visitors with the historic site.

And this week it emerged the winners were Tyne To Summit, which has been given £10,000 to implement its innovative project.

The design sprint, which culminated after months of development and two intensive days of pitches, was delivered by the Rural Design Centre and the Northumberland Small Business Service.

Hadrian’s Wall Design sprint was held over two days in September and invited businesses across Northumberland to build and create a project to work up an existing idea for a new tourism project or service, or generate new ideas.

Successful businesses who were invited to the final two-day sprint could develop anything from entertainment, leisure and food, to visitor experiences.

Tyne To Summit is run by Steph Robinson and Scott Gillan, who judges said stood out with their unique approach to inspiring young people to explore Hadrian's Wall through interactive walking experiences, leveraging technology and community engagement.

Their project aims to bridge the gap between modern-day interests and the historical significance of the wall, encouraging younger audiences to get outdoors, walk more, and experience the stunning landscapes and history that Northumberland has to offer.

The pair said: “We are absolutely delighted and privileged to win the prestigious Hadrian's Wall Design Sprint – the whole experience was deeply fulfilling and inspiring from start to finish.

“At Tyne To Summit, we aim to be at the forefront of sculpting the 21st century of Hadrian's Wall, post-Sycamore Gap sadness. Our intention is to change lives in the community through outdoor activities, inspiring local people to become more involved in the great outdoors, forging friendships and connections to nature. In a fast world, it's important to slow down.”

Their approach aims to make the wall relevant to younger generations by offering free guided walks at locations across Northumberland by using their large social media presence to reach and engage a new and younger audience.