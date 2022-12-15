Colonel Royds is attempting to visit as many of Northumberland’s youth organisations as possible and in particular those known to the Community Foundation serving Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, which administers the High Sheriff’s Award Fund.

The High Sheriff has a special interest in young people and their personal development, and he was keen to hear about the project’s work in north Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 27th year and based in Golden Square, the charity provides a diverse range of emotional and practical support for young people aged 12 to 25 who may be experiencing difficulties with issues such as education, housing, mental health or employment, as well as opportunities for fun and challenging activities.