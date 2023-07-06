The charitable organisation provides free, confidential advice and practical and emotional support for women, men and their children living in Northumberland who are affected by abuse.

Domestic abuse can affect anyone and crosses all demographics. It is not just physical violence, but also encompasses psychological, emotional and financial abuse as well as coercive and controlling behaviour.

The High Sheriff said “Having sat as a Magistrate for over 20 years, I am all too aware of the terrible impact that domestic abuse has on family life.

High Sheriff Diana Barkes with Jill Mindham-Walker, chairman of Trustees at NDAS.

“In dealing with family cases, I have read numerous psychological reports on the consequences that are suffered by children who witness domestic abuse and many of these children go on to either become abusers themselves or become accepting of abuse in adulthood.

“Any organisation that can help stop this cycle of abuse, such as NDAS, therefore gets my wholehearted support.”

NDAS has been playing its part in helping victims in Northumberland since its inception in 2003.

Since then, it has grown in reputation thanks to the dedication of its staff to become a well-known and respected local charity that is helping over 400 people a year as well as the children of service users.

Its practical support includes finding a temporary refuge or safe housing, and discussing and organising legal options.