High Sheriff of Northumberland's open garden weekend at Fallodon Hall for good causes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fallodon Hall was the historic home of the political Grey family until the Bridgeman family bought it in 1946.
Former Prime Minister Charles Grey, known as the figure on top of the Monument in Newcastle, was born there and Edward Grey, the longest serving Foreign Secretary who was in position at the outbreak of the First World War, is buried in the woods.
The gardens have had a tradition of being open once a year for charity over the last 60 years. Edward Grey had opened them in 1927, with 609 other gardens, when the National Garden Scheme was established in its original form to raise money for the Queen’s Nursing Institute.
Now, 4,000 gardens open in England and Wales and more than £50million has been given to its beneficiaries – including Macmillan, Marie Curie, The Carers’ Trust and Help the Hospices.
Those who come along to Fallodon Hall (NE66 3HF) on Saturday, June 29 or Sunday, June 30 can explore beautiful borders and woods, a millennium arboretum, a cutting border and veg patch around the edge of the C17 walled garden and two greenhouses, and there is plenty of space in which to wander.
Teas will be provided by the local churches and Embleton Vincent Edwards Church of England Primary School. Entrance is £6, with children free. Friendly dogs on leads are also welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.