Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman, will be opening the gardens of Fallodon Hall near Embleton later this month for both the Red Cross and the National Garden Scheme.

Fallodon Hall was the historic home of the political Grey family until the Bridgeman family bought it in 1946.

Former Prime Minister Charles Grey, known as the figure on top of the Monument in Newcastle, was born there and Edward Grey, the longest serving Foreign Secretary who was in position at the outbreak of the First World War, is buried in the woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardens have had a tradition of being open once a year for charity over the last 60 years. Edward Grey had opened them in 1927, with 609 other gardens, when the National Garden Scheme was established in its original form to raise money for the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Fallodon Hall is six miles north of Alnwick and two miles off the A1.

Now, 4,000 gardens open in England and Wales and more than £50million has been given to its beneficiaries – including Macmillan, Marie Curie, The Carers’ Trust and Help the Hospices.

Those who come along to Fallodon Hall (NE66 3HF) on Saturday, June 29 or Sunday, June 30 can explore beautiful borders and woods, a millennium arboretum, a cutting border and veg patch around the edge of the C17 walled garden and two greenhouses, and there is plenty of space in which to wander.