Diana Barkes was installed in April in All Saints Church at Ryal. She moved to the county in 1987 with her husband Richard.

She went to Berwick Magistrates’ Court, she herself is a Magistrate, Holy Trinity First School and Berwick Civic Society’s Main Guard exhibition, among other locations.

Local volunteer Margaret Shaw helped her understand the geographical position and outline history of Berwick from Halidon Hill.

Mayor of Berwick John Robertson and High Sheriff of Northumberland Diana Barkes viewing the town map. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Diana also met the Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson, Rev Canon Dennis Handley, Vicar of Berwick, and Kevin Knox, who explained the recent changes to lifeboat provision in Berwick.

Kevin Knox explained the recent changes to lifeboat provision in Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.