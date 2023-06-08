News you can trust since 1854
High Sheriff of Northumberland receives a warm welcome in Berwick

The new High Sheriff of Northumberland recently visited Berwick to get to know the north of her Shrievalty better.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Diana Barkes was installed in April in All Saints Church at Ryal. She moved to the county in 1987 with her husband Richard.

She went to Berwick Magistrates’ Court, she herself is a Magistrate, Holy Trinity First School and Berwick Civic Society’s Main Guard exhibition, among other locations.

Local volunteer Margaret Shaw helped her understand the geographical position and outline history of Berwick from Halidon Hill.

Mayor of Berwick John Robertson and High Sheriff of Northumberland Diana Barkes viewing the town map. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.Mayor of Berwick John Robertson and High Sheriff of Northumberland Diana Barkes viewing the town map. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Diana also met the Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson, Rev Canon Dennis Handley, Vicar of Berwick, and Kevin Knox, who explained the recent changes to lifeboat provision in Berwick.

Local volunteer Margaret Shaw helped her understand the geographical position and outline history of Berwick from Halidon Hill. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.Local volunteer Margaret Shaw helped her understand the geographical position and outline history of Berwick from Halidon Hill. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
Kevin Knox explained the recent changes to lifeboat provision in Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.Kevin Knox explained the recent changes to lifeboat provision in Berwick. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
After visiting Berwick Guildhall, Diana walked the Elizabethan Walls meeting and greeting townsfolk and visitors and by chance met town councillor Graham Brown, who pointed out an otter swimming in the Tweed. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.After visiting Berwick Guildhall, Diana walked the Elizabethan Walls meeting and greeting townsfolk and visitors and by chance met town councillor Graham Brown, who pointed out an otter swimming in the Tweed. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
