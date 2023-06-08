High Sheriff of Northumberland receives a warm welcome in Berwick
Diana Barkes was installed in April in All Saints Church at Ryal. She moved to the county in 1987 with her husband Richard.
She went to Berwick Magistrates’ Court, she herself is a Magistrate, Holy Trinity First School and Berwick Civic Society’s Main Guard exhibition, among other locations.
Local volunteer Margaret Shaw helped her understand the geographical position and outline history of Berwick from Halidon Hill.
Diana also met the Mayor of Berwick, Coun John Robertson, Rev Canon Dennis Handley, Vicar of Berwick, and Kevin Knox, who explained the recent changes to lifeboat provision in Berwick.