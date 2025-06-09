The Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick has been officially opened by The Duke of Northumberland and Earl Percy.

Invited guests, including business leaders, local residents, and members of the Alnwick community, came together on Saturday to mark the beginning of a new chapter for one of the town’s most historic buildings.

A celebratory reception took place within the hotel’s Garden Room and courtyard terrace, where guests were welcomed by the general manager, Bernard Bloodworth, members of the hotel’s senior team and representatives from Northumberland Estates.

The event culminated in the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, positioned between the former Commissioner’s House and the hotel’s contemporary new extension - symbolising the careful blending of past and present at the heart of the hotel’s design.

The Duke of Northumberland (left) and Earl Percy officially opening Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick.

Speaking at the event Earl Percy said: “The intrinsic and deep rooted role that this building has played in the community as the former Duchess High School for well over 200 years, along with its proximity to the castle and the links with the Percy family meant that we saw this redevelopment as not only important but actually essential and very much a part of our responsibility as a custodian.

“Our hope is that Bailffgate will further contribute to the vibrancy of the town of Alnwick and the wider county of Northumberland, offering more high end rooms to cater for the county’s ever increasing number of visitors and tourists, which in turn will benefit the wider community as well as the businesses and shops of Alnwick.”

Owned by Northumberland Estates and managed by Bespoke Hotels, the Bailiffgate Hotel has transformed the former Duke’s Commissioner’s House - later home to the Duchess’s School - into a five-star-standard retreat featuring 48 individually styled rooms, including 14 suites, a signature restaurant (Motte & Bailey), and communal and private dining spaces.

Mr Bloodworth, a former pupil of the Duchess’s School, reflected on the emotional and personal significance of the day.

He said: “This building holds a special place in my heart - I walked these corridors as a schoolboy, and to now see them reborn into a place of such warmth, beauty, and hospitality is a genuine honour.

“To welcome the Duke and Earl Percy here today, and to share this moment with the community, makes the occasion even more meaningful.”

“Bailiffgate is not just a hotel. It’s a connection between heritage and future, a space that celebrates where we’ve come from while offering something truly special for today’s visitors. We’re incredibly proud of what’s been achieved here.”

The hotel’s transformation has created 70 permanent jobs, drawn on the expertise of more than 250 local tradespeople, and offered over 200 weeks of apprenticeships during its construction.

With its unique position beside Alnwick Castle, its blend of Georgian architecture and modern design, and a food and drink offering grounded in Northumbrian produce and seasonality, the hotel is expected to become a key part of the region’s tourism and cultural offer.

It opened on May 28 and has already begun welcoming guests from across the UK and beyond.