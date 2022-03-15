High-flying cadet appointed to assist the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland

Cadet Flight Sergeant India Piriz, of 242 (Cramlington) Squadron.

Cadet Flight Sergeant India Piriz, of 242 (Cramlington) Squadron, has been selected to assist the Lord Lieutenant, the Duchess of Northumberland, in her role as the Queen’s appointed representative to the area.

India, a member of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC) since 2019, has been an active member of the organisation and has amassed a wide range of impressive qualifications.

Flying Officer Robert Armstrong, Officer Commanding of 242 Squadron, said: “India is undoubtedly an outstanding young citizen and representative of the principal core values of respect, integrity, service, and excellence that the Air Cadets organisation stands for.

“In addition, her passion for helping the community is evident.

"She is heavily involved with several initiatives, such as leading the West Bedlington Climate Activist Group, whose mission is to make minor changes on a personal level that will better improve the environment.

"Additionally, she is a young leader within Girl Guiding and a reading mentor within the school, helping younger children who struggle to read develop life-long skills and introduce them into a love of reading.”

Flight Sergeant Piriz said: “I am truly honoured for my name to be given consideration for the prestigious role of Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet.

“I believe this role will provide me with experience that will only further enhance my knowledge of the Royal Air Force Air Cadet organisation, and this will further help to benefit me when it comes to interacting with cadets in that role.”