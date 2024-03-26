Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirsty, 24, born in Hexham, took the regional title after previously being crowned as Miss North East GB – Sunderland 2023.

Miss Great Britain helps launch the careers of many women who enter every year. The competition is divided into different categories of titles including Miss Great Britain, Ms Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having had various obstacles to overcome over the years, Kirsty says she feels as though she has achieved something great.

Kirsty Wright attended the Shelter spring ball wearing her sash and crown with pride.

Kirsty said: “It is an honour to represent where I am actually from, was born, and have a strong connection with.”

Having already been involved with charity as a Cancer Research UK ambassador and being a delegate for the United Nations Women's CSW68 campaign, Kirsty is also getting involved with a special needs school to continue helping her community.

She added: "I've just found out my grandad has been diagnosed with prostate cancer in the past couple of days so that's been quite an emotional week for me so far. I'm going to do my best to fundraise for Cancer Research again. Everything's been full on but I've been working so hard so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Kirsty, the title that comes with being crowned at this prestigious pageant means having a platform to help other people in her community and empower other women.

After battling with mental health and bullying in the past, the crown means more to her than glitter and glam but a way to use her voice to advocate for female empowerment.

Kirsty continued: “Being bullied through my school and university life, discriminated against in a previous work place, and verbally abused, led to me suffering with mental health illness. With help from the GP and counselling I am on the road of recovery and coping much better now.

"Through this time, I didn’t feel very supported, I didn’t feel like I had a network of people I could turn to. I was a female in very male dominant areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that with my voice, having this platform and getting my opinions out there, by sharing campaigns on cancer research, the United Nations campaigns and women's equality and inclusion, I can reach people in my local area.”

On International Women’s day in 2023 Kirsty set up the network Girl Power to give women the skills needed for personal development and empowerment coaching and on International Women’s Day in 2024 she was accepted to be a United Nations CSW68 delegate for this year’s theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

Speaking on her endeavours, Kirsty said: “I have managed to create something that I wish I had when I needed it most.

“On my blog I talk about hope and through empowerment, encouragement and providing that which my business is all about, I’m trying to reach other people out there who've gone through similar experiences and share what methods helped me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad