David Bell was flagged down while off-duty and driving in Holywell, near Seaton Delaval, by a woman who had seen the fall take place in October 2023.

The 51-year-old stopped and began searching for the man in the river. David spotted him far away from the bank of the river and in significant distress.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

The father-of-two then put himself at risk by entering the water to pull the man to safety, before giving the man first aid while the woman who flagged him down called 999.

CFO Peter Heath (left) and Cllr Phil Tye, chair of the fire authority (right), present David with his award. (Photo by TWFRS)

David had to use his clothing to apply pressure to the man’s wounds until paramedics arrived. The man later made a full recovery.

David said: “I think any firefighter would have stopped. Other people had stopped to help but I have training and experience so I knew I could have helped, but even when I stopped I did not really know what was going on.

“It was very different from when you are called out to an incident when you are at work. Then you are surrounded by a team but this time I was alone.

“The man was in a really bad way when I pulled him onto the rocks. His injuries were life threatening and he was becoming unresponsive, so I did what I could before the ambulance showed up.”

David is from South Shields and works for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service at South Shields Community Fire Station.

He has been presented with a Fire and Rescue Authority Award for his bravery during the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath said: “I want to say a huge well done to David for his response to such a traumatic incident.

“It is a testament to the firefighters we have here at Tyne and Wear that even when David was off-duty he knew he could help and stepped in to do so.