A range of of heritage-related events and activities are coming up in Morpeth to highlight the town’s historic gems and culture.

First up are 14 free events for the national Heritage Open Days – with displays, building openings, poetry and music events, as well as guided tours, all taking place from September 18 to 21 and co-ordinated by Greater Morpeth Development Trust.

Events across the town include the annual Collingwood Society Lecture in the Town Hall on Thursday, September 18, with the building’s civic treasures opening to visitors from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, September 19.

On September 19 and 20 daytimes in the ground floor Corn Exchange of the same venue, the Morpeth Antiquarian Society annual exhibition has the theme of Buildings, Bridges and Bells.

A historical picture of Oldgate Bridge from Peter Tait.

Discover some of the town’s lost buildings and the history of others that are still standing, including the iconic Clock Tower, which itself will be open during Saturday, September 20.

Full details of all venues and events are at www.heritageopendays.org.uk or in leaflets from the library and Chantry Tourist Office.

Morpeth Antiquarian Society opens its 79th season of illustrated local history lectures with popular speaker David Silk talking on ‘Children of the Devil: witchcraft in 17th century Newcastle’ on Friday, September 26 at 7.15pm in St James Community Centre, Wellway – donations are requested at the door.

The sounds of the local Northumbrian dialect are the focus for this year’s free annual Roland Bibby Memorial Lecture. Presented by the Northumbrian Language Society, Gerald Kelly will talk on ‘Soonds Canny’, with spoken illustrations by members of Morpeth Poetry Group, from 1.30pm on Saturday, October 11 in the Town Hall.