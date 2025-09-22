The programme that ran from September 12 to 21 included many well-known venues around the walls and within the town – as well as guided walks in Spittal and Tweedmouth, tours of Berwick Rangers Football Club and a chance to see inside Berwick Magistrates Court.

Linda Bankier, Berwick archivist and Berwick Heritage Open Days co-ordinator, said: “It was fantastic to see so many locals and visitors exploring the area’s history over the last 10 days.

“We have really enjoyed bringing different aspects of the town together to celebrate Berwick’s unique past and understand our heritage through geology, sport, food, industry, art, architecture and much more.

“Thanks to all who supported Berwick Heritage Open Days 2025 by organising an event, being a volunteer or visiting one of our many sites.”

If you would like to get involved next year as a volunteer or an event provider, please contact the team by email – [email protected]

Heritage Open Days 2025 1 Linda Bankier outside Berwick Magistrates Court.

Heritage Open Days 2025 2 Children Junk Modelling: Berwick's Past, Present and Future at Berwick Library.

Heritage Open Days 2025 3 Niamh Bankier leading the Crime Unlocked guided tour on the Quayside.