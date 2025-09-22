Heritage Open Days programme in Berwick hailed a big success

By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Residents and visitors enjoyed more than 100 free events and activities that brought the history of Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal to life through open sites, guided walks and talks as part of Heritage Open Days 2025.

The programme that ran from September 12 to 21 included many well-known venues around the walls and within the town – as well as guided walks in Spittal and Tweedmouth, tours of Berwick Rangers Football Club and a chance to see inside Berwick Magistrates Court.

Linda Bankier, Berwick archivist and Berwick Heritage Open Days co-ordinator, said: “It was fantastic to see so many locals and visitors exploring the area’s history over the last 10 days.

“We have really enjoyed bringing different aspects of the town together to celebrate Berwick’s unique past and understand our heritage through geology, sport, food, industry, art, architecture and much more.

“Thanks to all who supported Berwick Heritage Open Days 2025 by organising an event, being a volunteer or visiting one of our many sites.”

If you would like to get involved next year as a volunteer or an event provider, please contact the team by email – [email protected]

Linda Bankier outside Berwick Magistrates Court.

1. Heritage Open Days 2025 1

Linda Bankier outside Berwick Magistrates Court. Photo: Siobhan Bankier

Photo Sales
Children Junk Modelling: Berwick’s Past, Present and Future at Berwick Library.

2. Heritage Open Days 2025 2

Children Junk Modelling: Berwick’s Past, Present and Future at Berwick Library. Photo: Louise Dixon

Photo Sales
Niamh Bankier leading the Crime Unlocked guided tour on the Quayside.

3. Heritage Open Days 2025 3

Niamh Bankier leading the Crime Unlocked guided tour on the Quayside. Photo: Cameron Robertson

Photo Sales
Visitors at A Trip Down Memory Lane exhibition in Berwick Record Office.

4. Heritage Open Days 2025 4

Visitors at A Trip Down Memory Lane exhibition in Berwick Record Office. Photo: Cameron Robertson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BerwickResidentsHeritage Open Days
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice