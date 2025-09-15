This year’s programme is made up of more than 100 events and activities and there were a range of options for local residents and visitors to the town on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For example, they could explore the Berwick Camera Club exhibition, The Peace Church, architectural plans in Berwick Archives and walks about Berwick’s Fishy Heritage, the Her Extraordinary Colours displays, Spittal’s maritime and industrial past, the geology of Cocklawburn and Berwick beaches and a fascinating insight into mid-19th Century policing in Spittal and Tweedmouth.

Linda Bankier, Berwick archivist and Berwick Heritage Open Days co-ordinator, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the town this weekend.

“We had events in collaboration with Berwick Shines, Berwick Slow Food and Spittal Improvement Trust, among other organisations, so it is great to see groups coming together to show the different sides of Berwick’s heritage.

“We are very proud to have so many events happening in Berwick this year, more than the rest of Northumberland put together.

“There are talks and open buildings throughout the week, but we are looking forward to this coming weekend when the whole town will be alive with places to explore. Keep an eye out for pink bunting or banners to show which sites are open.”

This coming weekend (Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21) will see several local landmarks that are usually closed to the public open their doors such as the Bankhill Ice House, Cumberland Bastion, the New Tower, and Berwick Masonic Hall.

The Living Barracks project will also be hosting a range of events at the Berwick Barracks site.

Find the Heritage Open Days programme online or pick up a printed copy in Berwick Library, Berwick Visitor Centre, the Main Guard and the Town Hall (September 20 and 21 only). Some events require booking in advance via Eventbrite.

Heritage Open Days mascot Bari Bear in the Main Guard with Sandra Gann and Anne Humphrey. Picture by Brian Morris.

The tower looked after by Berwick Coastwatch is open this weekend. Picture by Brian Morris.

Cameron Robertson's walk followed the footsteps of PC Carr in Tweedmouth. Picture by Alan Robertson.