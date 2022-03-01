Here’s how to apply for a place in this year’s Junior & Mini Great North Run

The much-loved event is returning to the Newcastle Gateshead Quayside on Saturday September 10, ahead of the Great North Run, on Sunday September 11.

The Junior & Mini Great North Run is the UK’s largest children’s running event and organisers are expecting thousands of budding athletes to take part once again in 2022.

The hugely popular 4km Junior and 1.5km Mini events give running stars of the future a taste of the big event experience and the chance to claim a very special medal.

Children and youngsters can apply for a place in the 2022 Junior & Mini Great North Run.

Marketing Director Catherine Foster said: “The demand for places in the past has been huge and we don’t expect this year to be any different.

“We can’t wait to welcome children and their families back to the event for a day of high fives, finish line celebrations and active fun.”

The Mini Run is aimed at children aged three to eight while the Junior event welcomes applications from older children aged nine to 16.

For further information and to apply for a place visit greatrun.org

