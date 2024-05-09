Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident in a village near Morpeth has made a public call for “more effective measures” to be installed to slow down speeding drivers.

Paul Patterson says he regularly sees vehicles going through Hepscott at what he estimates is more than double the speed limit of 20mph and wildlife has been hit and killed by speeding drivers on a number of occasions.

Concerned that there could be human casualties, he has contacted Hepscott Parish Council, Northumberland County Council and Northumbria Police to raise his points.

The parish council has discussed speeding issues in great detail over recent years and in response to the public call, it has set out its position and actions and why a speed indicator sign has been put in place but other measures were rejected.

There is a 20mph zone through the village for approximately one mile. Picture by Google.

Mr Patterson told the Gazette he felt it was important to highlight his fears in the media following the death of a duck near his home last month, which he had seen with chicks just days earlier, that he says was clearly hit by a vehicle.

He added: “We have wildlife which are killed on a regular basis when crossing the road. Surely, if you were driving to the speed limit you would be able to avoid them?

“I’m worried that a human adult or child could be hit. I’m particularly concerned about the drivers who completely ignore the speed limit and go at what I would estimate to be more than 40mph.

“There is a speed indicator sign, but we need more effective measures. I know they cost a lot to install, but a permanent speed camera in Hepscott would get Northumbria Police their money back in no time.

“I would welcome chicanes and speed bumps being installed because they would also make a difference.”

In response, the parish council provided a document that explained the 20mph zone through the village for approximately one mile was down to a residents’ vote in 2017 and the average speed of speeding vehicles was reduced from around 37mph to 29mph, Community Speed Watch has been operating at various sites in the parish since 2015 and county council highways carried out full traffic speed surveys in the village in 2016 and 2021.

The document adds: “The majority of speeding vehicles were recorded at the south of the village travelling towards the A192.

“Meeting with NCC highways, the options for reducing speed at the south of the village along the 400m towards the A192 were as follows:

“Speed bumps for 400m – rejected, noisy to surrounding residents, cost; chicanes – rejected, disadvantages outweigh advantages, cost; interactive radar sign – agreed, following good reports from Stannington Parish Council.

“The radar speed sign, installed in February 2023, covers the 400m stretch of the C132 that has been shown to be of most concern regarding speeding.

“Data taken from the radar speed sign before and after the display had been switched on recorded a 33% improvement in driver behaviour, with 58.8% of drivers observing the speed limit, up from 42.1%.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are committed to making our roads as safe as possible and are aware of some concerns raised in this particular location.

“We are constantly exploring measures to offer reassurance to our communities and reduce the number of collisions.

“Speed cameras are one of the many deterrents we use across Northumbria to ensure motorists are not driving in excess of the speed limit, as well as officers in marked and unmarked police vehicles patrolling our roads.