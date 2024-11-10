The location of the proposed indoor training centre at the Northumberland Dog Rescue charity site.

As you have probably gathered by now, here at Northumberland Dog Rescue, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of the dogs while in our care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To prevent boredom and the dogs becoming institutionalized we need to come up with ways to keep our dogs stimulated and chucking a ball just doesn’t cut it.

The weather of course has an impact on this as most of our dogs here put their head out when it’s chucking it down and look at us as if we are insane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So we came up with the idea of an indoor training area where no matter the weather our dogs can be getting the exercise and stimulation that they need.

This is where the ‘Pets at Home Foundation’ stepped in. When we explained our plan to them they were keen to help and gave us a grant to make this possible.

We’ve found the type of building we want to buy, sturdy enough to withstand the weather on our very open paddock and large enough to set up agility courses or scent work inside.

The more training we do with our dogs the easier that dog becomes to rehome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what we are looking for and this is where you come in, is help with the foundations.

We need to extend an existing concrete base for the building to sit on.

We have to stay within the budget of the grant given so we are looking for builders who could give us a quote for this work and if there are any builders merchants who could help us with the cost of the concrete that would be amazing.

Please help us make our dogs' lives better!

This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]