Help Northumberland’s water voles and red squirrels to have a happy Christmas
Water voles have lost 95 per cent of their range in the last 30 years and the plight of the red squirrels is widely known. Both species have suffered from loss of habitat and are being threatened by the more dominant, invasive species American mink and grey squirrel.
With this in mind, the wildlife charity is continuing its work to reintroduce water voles and support the existing populations of red squirrels in the region’s landscape.
For the work to succeed, detailed evidence-based strategies are needed – including co-ordinating and supporting volunteers to complete extensive surveys that will build a picture of the species’ distribution and habitats. The strategies will also highlight the challenges the conservation team will face to save them.
To achieve its goals, the trust is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge and hoping to raise £20,000 with help from the public.
Between noon on Tuesday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 5,any donation made will be doubled at no cost to the individual. This year, the donations are being doubled by a number of Northumberland Wildlife Trust donors and The Reed Foundation.
Catherine Kirkham, Northumberland Wildlife Trust fundraising manager, said:“I know people may be feeling the pinch with continual price hikes, but we really do need everybody’s help to make these surveys happen.”
To find out more visit www.nwt.org.uk/big-give-christmas-challenge or to donate between November 28 and December 5, go to https://t.ly/xBH1H