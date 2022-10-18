The county council is keen to let people know there is help available to deal with the cost of living.

Northumberland Communities Together (NCT) was set up at the start of the pandemic, but has now turned its attention towards helping people get through tough financial times.

Working closely with residents, businesses and the voluntary and community sector, the NCT help hub is open seven days a week.

Its aim is to put people in touch with services and advisers who can help them keep their finances under control and their homes warm this winter.

It is also offering mental health and well-being support and guidance.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Our residents are facing challenging times and the pressures of rising costs will be a cause for concern for many.

“I want to assure them support is in place to help and our NCT response hub can help signpost to much-needed advice and guidance.

“As a council we are doing all we can to access grants available to us to help our residents but in the meantime, I urge anyone who is struggling, worrying or simply wants to talk to someone about their situation, to get in touch with the team.”

People can phone the response hub on 01670 620015 between 9am to 6pm, seven days a week, or email [email protected]

If it is urgent and someone needs immediate support, help or protection, call the emergency response line OneCall on 01670 536400.

NCT is also working with a wide network of community spaces which offer a warm welcome where anyone can pop in, get a hot drink and stay warm. Details are available online at http://energyadvicenorthumberland.org.uk/about-warm-hubs/

Northumberland County Council has put together a list of trusted advice and information to help people stay warm and on top of their finances in an online cost of living hub. Go to www.northumberland.gov.uk for more details.

