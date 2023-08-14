Matthew and Jeannie Scott enjoy their helicopter wedding experience. Picture: Helen Burt. iXO stories.

They start their helicopter journey at Newcastle International Airport with their photographer. Anticipation grows as they buckle in and embark on their unique wedding adventure.

After a breathtaking flight, the helicopter touches down gracefully on the grounds of the picturesque Brinkburn estate, nestled in the stunning Coquet valley.

The couple walk amongst towering ancient woodland to their ceremony location on the banks of the River Coquet. After the ceremony, the photo session takes place with drinks and nibbles.

The newlyweds then take to the skies again to enjoy the ride of their life up to Alnwick Castle and along Northumberland's stunning AONB coastline before landing back at Newcastle International Airport.

Emma Fenwick, owner at Brinkburn Northumberland, said: "We are thrilled to provide couples with a truly unique and memorable wedding experience.

"Brinkburn Northumberland has always been a place of enchantment, and we are proud to witness love soaring to new heights amidst the beauty of nature.”

Helen Burt, photographer at iXO stories said: "Before moving to the North East, I photographed helicopter weddings in Canada and couldn’t think of a more magical location than Brinkburn to bring the concept to the UK.”