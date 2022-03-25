Hebron villagers donate to schoolgirl's Ukraine fundraiser

Liberty Harper, from Hebron, sent an email to all residents to let them know she’d be calling last Sunday afternoon.

Now seven, she enlisted the help of her sister Annie, 12 and her cousin Esme Green, 14 and the three of them went door to door collecting donations.

For every donation made, they tied a ribbon onto a heart frame and have displayed it in the village notice board so everyone can see that our village stands with Ukraine.

Hebron fundraiser Liberty Harper.

Her mum, Suzi, said: “Liberty was very keen to make her own contribution to the fundraising for the Ukrainian refugees, particularly the children she has seen on the TV.

“She was also inspired by the blue and yellow hearts outside St James’ Church in Morpeth.